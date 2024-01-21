A young man has caused a frenzy on social media after making an intriguing experiment with pasta in Canada

In the trending clip, he placed some pasta on a fork and took it outside the cold snowy environment

After a while of walking around with the pasta, it got frozen and this surprised netizens on the TikTok app

A black man based in Canada has intrigued netizens with an experiment using a fork of pasta.

Under the extremely cold weather with snow falling unapologetically on the floor, the man identified as @kei2024 on TikTok took a fork of pasta out in the cold.

Man in Canada showcases how cold the weather is Photo credit: @kei2024/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pasta surprisingly freezes after a few minutes

After a while of walking around holding the fork, the pasta visibly froze; a situation which left netizens in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the video via his official account, the young man claimed that the cold temperature in Canada was about -30c.

Reactions as man experiments with pasta in Canada

Netizens took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

@lexgalleria said:

"We go still come."

@user2517572327477 said:

"Abeg make wna allow us hear word abeg, every little thing Canada Canada we are coming there soon, we see for ourselves."

@harbiz_couture said:

"-30c ke, thank God Canada no give me visa, me that was complaining about UK at -5c."

@palmer1246 said:

"I dont think Air conditioner is useful in Canada."

@iam_mecksy added:

"Me wey dey plan my whole village come set up for there. Dey play. We coming regardless."

@angellus said:

"This is serious."

Watch the video below:

Lady sees snow in UK, licks it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Precious Ubani, expressed her excitement at finally seeing snow in the United Kingdom.

In a TikTok video, an overjoyed Precious screamed, saying, ''Officially, I'm in the abroad.''

Precious, who has been in the UK for over four months, said the snow felt like ice.

She caught particles in her hand and tasted it twice. According to Precious, a friend told her to step out and see snow for herself as she had never seen it since arriving in the UK.

Precious turned her camera around to show netizens what her environment looked like because of the snow.

Some netizens thought it was frost and not snow. Frost is a deposit of small white ice crystals formed on the ground or other surfaces when the temperature falls below freezing.

Source: Legit.ng