Verydarkblackman has taken a swipe at Tonto Dikeh during the birthday party organized for Tunde Ednut

He was on the stage and told the crowd to shout Gistlover once he says the actresses' name

Fans have reacted to the video as they took to the comment section to air their opinion about it

Controversial social critic Martin Vincent Otse better known as Verydarkblackman or VDM has taken a swipe at Tonto Dikeh while he was a leading the crowd who gathered to celebrate Tunde Ednut on his birthday.

Verydarkblackman taunts Tonto Dikeh at Tunde Ednut's birthday party. Photo credit @tontolet/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had written a petition to the police against Verydarkman. He was invited to the station but was later released after he signed some documents.

In the video sighted online, the TikToker was on the stage while people gathered to celebrate popular blogger Tunde Ednut. He took the microphone and taunted the actress.

VDM says people should shout Gistlover once he calls Tonto

In the video, the critic told the crowd that they should shout Gistlover after he says the actress's name.

He also mentioned that they should shout Ednut once he says Tunde.

Recall that VDM had said that the actress was the one behind popular controversial blog Gistlover.

See the recording here:

How fans reacted to the video of VDM

Reactions have trailed the video where VDM was calling Tonto Dikeh. Here are some of the comments below:

@Lilly:

"let the wawulence Promax begin."

@gozie:

"wat country is this."

@kesienamena:

"vawulence headquarters! wahala! wahala!!

@Pure Diva:

"@amverydarkblackman no gree for anyone this 2024. You and tonto ehhh."

!@blessingitite:

"wetin come funny for here."

@Pre Pre:

"The guy no just get sense."

@Priscilla d mage:

"Tonto go regret why she start dis thing."

@king of boys:

"Facts."

@amamagictouch:

"Peace is not an option."

@BLOCKED YOU:

"Tonto go regret her actions towards this young Dude."

Tonto Dikeh will never hold a political position

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had fired back back at Tonto Dikeh a few days after his release.

He said that the actress was marketing a product that was not yet authenticated by NAFDAC.

He read out the petition he intended to file against Dikeh and the hair brand. He also added that the actresses will not hold a political position.

Source: Legit.ng