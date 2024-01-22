A young lady welcomed her Oyinbo husband to Africa in a heartwarming video shared via the TikTok app

The excited lady was captured in the trending video giving her husband a warm embrace at the airport

Netizens congratulated her in the comments section and praised God for granting him a safe trip to Africa

A Nigerian lady has shared the romantic moment her Italian husband arrived safely in Africa to see her.

The young lady identified as @mimisoftdslimbullet on TikTok was seen in a video giving her Oyinbo husband a warm embrace.

Lady reunites with oyinbo lover at airport Photo credit: @mimisoftbullet/TikTok.

Lady welcomes Italian husband to Africa

She expressed her gratitude to God for making it possible for her Oyinbo lover to arrive safely.

Upon seeing her husband, she gave him a warm and tight embrace which signified their longing for each other.

She wrote;

“Welcome to Africa, my king!!! My Italian European Husband is here. E chock. All thanks to Chukwu Okike.”

Netizens react as lady welcomes Oyinbo husband

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Dora1 said;

“Nawa all our African ladies na white dey marry make una show us road.”

Dora Ruth said:

“Omo! e dey do me like say make I marry non-african person biko o person wey I dey date dey tell me say he'll explain later.”

Nathalie said:

“I will keep clapping and congratulating others until it gets to my turn. Congratulations sis.”

Favouredpeter said:

“Congratulations sis! That reminds me, make I go chat my own up.”

@user8764367287413kissy reacted:

“Mine is coming soon.”

@mhiztalent4 reacted:

“Thank God for safe trip and congratulations.”

@objexpensivereddolars said:

“So now man don finish for Nigeria abi.”

Dr laghkid reacted:

“Client wey girls dey manage e reach your turn you marry am.”

@deraasita said:

“Congratulations nwa.”

Favy said:

“Congrats sis.”

Amarachi said:

“Congratulations.”

