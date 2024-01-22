A lady has shared a funny video on TikTok showing off a snatched waist and hourglass-looking figure

The video which was obviously edited depicted the body shape of a woman who had undergone an intense BBL procedure

Reacting to the hilarious clip, netizens in the comments section who found it intriguing shared their opinions

A lady has left netizens rolling on the floor with laughter after sharing an edited video of her snatched waist and robust body.

The funny lady identified as @anneneanya on TikTok was seen dancing in the video and showing off her edited body.

Lady displays slim waist in edited video Photo credit: @anneneanya/TikTok.

Lady taunts ladies undergoing BBL surgeries

According to the lady, her edited video depicted how some of the ladies in Lagos look in recent times because of the high rate of BBL (a body enhancement surgery) in the state.

She claimed that in all the nightclubs in Lagos, almost all the ladies have done BBL and they look exactly like her edited video.

She wrote;

“POV: you go to a Lagos nightclub. It is everywhere.”

Reactions trail edited BBL look of lady

Netizens agreed with her caption and found her edited video very hilarious.

Naomi said:

“Naso I go one with my friend only our two nai get normal yanch.”

Decency irene reacted:

“I for repost ooo but make my neighbors no think say I Dey shade them.”

@__preshbae said:

“You don't even know who is real.”

@joysparkleo said:

“Bbl nation.”

BontleMore said:

“No lies o.”

Lavishly Wendy said:

“Their hand no Dey bend like this oo.”

Adesewa00 reacted:

“I no go talk anything.”

Adesuwa said:

“Hmm the thing shock me oooo.”

WEzinned said:

“I go one adult night club for island I come Dey wonder why everybody do yansh na only me Dey there with my flat yansh,”

Sophia Isi reacted:

“Na only Benin bbl never trend.”

PissantiAngie said:

"Nawa o. See as person waist slim."

@vibeswithsandra said:

You're not lying.”

Sophie said:

“It's everywhere.”

@kechi asked:

"Are you in Lagos?"

OGECHI_ said:

“I swear it's everywhere.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with fine shape flaunts her beauty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as @peaceonuoha_ on TikTok has captured hearts after showing off her perfect body shape.

In a heartwarming clip, the curvy lady danced and posed for the camera while dressed in a tight-fitting two-piece that accentuates her curves. The video has garnered thousands of comments from fans and admirers who expressed their love for her body stature.

While many praised Peace for her confidence and beauty, others commented on her stunning figure and fashion sense.

