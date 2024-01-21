Omowunmi Dada attended the lavish wedding ceremony of actor Kunle Remi on Saturday, January 20, 2023

She was told that she looked so much like her colleague's bride Tiwi and she had to ask her fans if it was true

The actress posted a video where she was dancing with the bride and spraying her money as the two looked happy together

It seemed Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada might have found her twin sister as seen in a video she posted online.

The talented movie act who is now a lecturer at a US university was at the wedding ceremony of her colleague, Kunle Remi on Saturday, January 20, 2023.

She was dressed in a lemon floor sweeping slit gown and looked lovely in the dress. The actress was told at the venue that she looked so much like the bride Tiwi.

Omowunmi Dada says she is Kunle Remi's twinnie. Photo credit @bellanaijawedding/@omowunmi_dada

Source: Instagram

Omowunmi Dada asks fans if she resembles the bride

In the clip she posted on social media, the actress who is also engaged introduced herself that she was not the bride.

Dada said she was the bride's twinne and asked her fans if it was true she looked like Tiwi.

Omowunmi Dada made money rain on the couple

Dada showed her dance steps in the recording and she ensured that she made money rain on Kunle and Tiwi before she took her seat.

Omowunmi dada and the bride look adorable as they danced in the video.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the post made by the actress

Reactions have trailed the video made by Dada. Here are some of the comments below:

@glamorousevents_alaga:

"Yes...I had to look closely, thought you were the one getting married."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"See the nose sef. Ask your mummy oooo."

@julietibrahim:

"Yea you do , both beautiful women."

@uchejombo:

"I see the resemblance."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Yes you do."

@deyemitheactor;

"Err… she looks American #awordisenuff."

@officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"I’m not understanding ooo! This resemblance is resemblancing."

@isaacgeralds:

"The resemblance is ridiculous!"

@ojulewastudio:

"You guys are twins!! What! Facial structure so similar and beautiful and you both can dance and smile a lot.'

@mddinteriors:

"Is it just resemblance or they're related?"

@iamoluremiajayi:

"Even the blind can tell say una resemble. Kí ló dẹ!"

@neyodiaries:

"The resemblance is much o, are you guys not twin like this."

Omowunmi Dada steal show at 'Elesin Oba' premiere

Legit.ng had reported that Dada got fans talking over her choice of outfit to the movie premiere of 'Elesin Oba'.

She was one of the guests at the event and she stole the show.

She rocked a huge headgear and the video of her looks raised a a series of interesting comments.

Source: Legit.ng