Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola was one of the prominent faces that attended Kunle Remi's wedding party

A clip showed the moment the billionaire was seen discussing with Kunle Remi briefly after he and his wife cut their wedding cake

The trending video has since stirred different speculations from netizens, as some claimed the billionaire wanted to give the actor money

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi repeatedly made headlines on Saturday, January 20, over adorable videos from their wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng reported that the event was starstudded as some of the famous names in the movie industry, including Osas Ighodaro, Deyemi Okanlawon, among others, turned up for Kunle.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, who turned out to be the bride's uncle, was also present alongside his wife, Nana, and mother, Lady Doja.

Femi Otedola seen with Kunle Remi and his wife after cutting wedding cake. Credit: @femiotedola @bellanaijaweddiings

Source: Instagram

Aside from attending the traditional and white wedding, Otedola was also present at Kunle's wedding party.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A trending video showed the billionaire joining Kunle and his wife after cutting their cake.

In a clip, Otedola was seen speaking with Kunle, whose reaction left many people talking.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Femi Otedola with Kunle Remi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tolulopss:

"Baba Don tell kunle to see him after wedding ooooo osheyyyyyy."

therealmrsjones1509:

"Otedola saying, the billions have been transferred check your account."

omalified:

"Did I hear .....Yes we will come, chai God when oooo."

rosemaryiruka:

"Baba Don say see me before you go."

iamtemade:

"Awwww uncle Femi is telling Kunle that he has sent the 5billion I told him to give him for his honeymoon."

goodyofcanada:

"Otedola and having celebrity in-laws."

its_dele_c.o.g:

"I just wan know wetin FO dey tell Kunle for ear.. Maybe na "see in the office on Monday morning 9am or Don’t fuc it up "... Abeg i wan know."

Kunle Remi's wife sends warning to those crushing in actor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, issued warnings to ladies crushing on her husband.

In a clip, Tiwi was spotted with Kunle Remi's friend as they bantered about the actor being off the market.

In another clip, Tiwi was heard praying to God to send lovely partners to those crushing on her husband as he was officially hers.

Source: Legit.ng