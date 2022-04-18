Jaden Smith has been dragged on social media for his shady comments about his childhood and how he preferred hanging out with adults to kids

The rapper told Big Boy in a recent interview that he liked discussing politics and the economic state of the world when he was still a child

Social media users slammed the actor for shading kids his own age and also roasted him for flexing about "missing his childhood"

Jaden Smith has been dragged on social media after making shady comments about other kids his age when he was still younger.

Will and Jada Smith's son got roasted for his comments in a recent interview with Big Boy.

Jaden Smith has been dragged for shady comments about his childhood.



The actor shared that he spent his childhood with mostly adults instead of hanging with kids his age. He shared that at the time, he preferred discussing the political, economic state of the world, and the environment instead of wilding out.

The clip of his interview was posted by a tweep on Twitter. Other users on the app, his age, roasted Jaden Smith for flexing about missing his childhood as he said he preferred hanging with adults.

@javroar said:

"Jaden Smith thinks he got a PhD in maturity. He missed out on a whole childhood."

@SmokingSelina wrote:

"This was me as a kid, literally annoying af and all my parents' friends were like, 'Wow, your kid is the best'. Wearing a purse at nine, heels to high school, discussing war and the social and political state of the world before I could drive. Hit my 20s and regressed because I had no childhood."

@Mandrakelly commented:

"Man's really thinks this a flex."

@NaikParam23 said:

"What would Jaden Smith bring to a conversation about the political and/or economic landscape of the nation? Lmfao, dying to find out."

@ybisking2 wrote:

"Jaden is a 40-year-old in disguise."

