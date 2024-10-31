Blessing CEO Tackles Peeps Who Describe Ned Nwoko As Insecure and Accuse Him of Beating Regina
- Relationship coach Blessing CEO has sent a word to netizens who shared their thoughts on Ned Nwoko after watching a video of him and Regina Daniels interacting
- In the video, Ned asked the Nollywood actress what she was doing and she explained, however, he did not understand and she had to explain further
- Some netizens stated that Ned was insecure and they assumed that he was physically assaulting Regina, which made Blessing CEO to lambast them
Relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has shared her two cents with those claiming that politician and billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko is insecure and beats his sixth wife Regina Daniels.
Blessing CEO shared a clip of the Nollywood actress during a TikTok Live video where her husband asked her what she was doing. She informed Ned that she was on a Live video but he asked what she meant. Regina explained further to the understanding of her husband.
Regina Daniels clarifies statement about having 20 boyfriends: “I’m doing this to soothe my husband”
According to Blessing CEO, some people love bad news and they feel some people are miserable as some netizens who fake their happiness.
The relationship blogger noted that there is a difference between insecurity and clarity. Besides, clarity comes with asking questions.
Blessing CEO added that the reason a lot of men lack trust is because of assumption and that they do not ask questions. She said that when one's partner asks questions, it is clarity, not insecurity.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Blessing's post on Ned Nwoko
Check out some of the reactions to Blessing CEO's post on Ned Nwoko below:
@wendyrose__:
"The man is sweet jare, very sweet man. I wish all men are as understanding as he is, not those ones that keeps reminding you that they are men."
@coolcatasmr:
"Who won't be insecure? look at him, look at her."
@la_slim_pwesh:
"But we know that jealousy is different from insecurity right?"
@madambreakingnews:
"I pray she enjoy her choice of marriage."
@ademillie_:
"He go dey give himself BP."
Ned Nwoko questions Regina Daniels
Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina’s relationship with Ned Nwoko has once again raised questions.
A video made the rounds showing the moment Ned walked in on Regina going live on TikTok as well as the questions he asked her.
The exchange between the celebrity couple led to some netizens claiming Regina was scared of her husband, among other things.
