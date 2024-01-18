Football star Karim Adeyemi was in Nigeria in December 2023, and he visited Ibadan, Oyo state

The Borrusia Dortmund player was spotted with young kids who he has been supporting through his foundation in Ibadan

Adeyemi was also spotted with some locals who were overjoyed to have him in their midst

Nigerian-born German footballer Karim Adeyemi is trending online after recently posting a video from his visit to Nigeria in December 2023.

Karim, who plays for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, was spotted in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, where he appeared to have checked up on his foundation, which is focused on creating a better life for children.

Karim Adeyemi visits a local stadium in Ibadan. Credit: @karim_adeyemi

The 22-year-old footballer, whose foundation also runs the Adeyemi Football Club, was spotted with some Dortmund crew at a local stadium in Ibadan.

He was also seen with some locals who displayed their excitement to have him with them.

Watch a video from Karim Adeyemi's visit below:

The football star first visited Ibadan, his father's hometown, when he was 10.

Below are some of the pictures the footballer shared from his visit to Nigeria:

This comes hours after a video of NBA star Giannis' visit to Nigeria was released. The basketballer was seen pricing a fake version of his jersey with a trader in a Lagos market.

Reactions to video from Karim Adeyemi's visit to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many applauded the footballer

kofo_candy:

"This is dope One of our own."

ethan.umoh:

"I love you Kareem went hard."

__amaszn:

"Would have loved to see you display those God given talent in Afcon."

mostprecious_adedoyin:

"We are glad to be part of your welcoming. Thanks for appreciating our music."

dannyjr1014:

"Switch allegiance to nigeria plssss."

geebengy06:

"Thank you for the show of love."

itsmacd___:

"Everything wey e spend for here no reach one week of en salary... Nice one bro we feel you."

esther_nelson:

"Karen in Nigeria. Oh my,where was I?!! I loveeeee you Karim."

