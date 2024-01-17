A video from NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo's visit to Nigeria in 2023 is trending on social media

A clip showed the moment Giannis Antetokounmpo visited the popular Balogun market, where he attempted to buy his fake jersey

However, the basketball player was surprised to see that the seller knew who Giannis Antetokounmpo was but couldn't recognise him in person

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo visited Nigeria for the first time in 2023 alongside his mother, Veronica Antetokounmpo and has now shared his experience.

In a recently released WhatsApp short documentary dubbed Ugo: A Homecoming Story, the NBA, who was at the popular Balogun market, recounted how he attempted to buy his fake jersey for 7,000 naira.

How Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted his fake jersey

The basketball player who was raised in Greece while travelling with his entourage spotted his fake jersey up for sale at a stall.

Giannis exited his car to meet the trader, where he bargained for the jersey.

However, the trader, who was unaware of who was at the stall, stated he was selling the jersey for 7,000 naira.

"This is the crazy part, the guy giving me the jersey had no idea who I was," Giannis said.

"He knew who Giannis Antetokounmpo was, but he didn't know it was me that he was selling the jersey to. That was an even crazier experience."

Watch the video from Giannis Antetokounmpo's visit to Balogun Market

Nigerians react to video of Giannis Antetokounmpo at Balogun Market

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video see them below:

Blacksodje:

"This is really funny. This can't happen more than once in his lifetime."

ElonChapo:

"The seller no even know say na the real Giannis."

pwincessferanmi:

"If he had knew E don go be that Na why e good to dey prepare for opportunity."

@Obieze_Fortune:

"The seller no even send sef Wetin him need na to sell him market."

