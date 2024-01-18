A video of Fuji maestro KWAM 1 hosting some NYSC corps members at his resort in Ijebu has emerged online

The Fuji veteran who advised the corps members also gave them a live performance of his hit songs, including Anifowose featuring Olamide

A number of social media users have since commended KWAM 1 for his fatherly advice and guidance to the corps members

Ace Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, has warmed hearts with his display of love to corps members who were posted to his home town in Ijebu, Ogun state.

This comes as a video showed KWAM 1, who is also the Olori Omoba Akile of Ijebu land, counselling the corps members he hosted at his resort in large numbers.

Video of KWAM 1with NYSC corps members posted to Ijebu. Credit: @k1deultimatedigitals

The Fuji star, who described the young Nigerians as the pride of the name nation, also shared some details about the history of Ijebu with them.

Another clip showed KWAM 1 performing his hit songs, including Anifowose, which featured YBNL label boss Olamide.

Many of the corps members were seen singing along in excitement.

Watch the video of KWAM 1 with corps members in Ijebu below:

KWAM 1 recently made headlines over his rare gift of N10 million to youngster Destiny Boy.

People hail KWAM 1 over his video with corps members

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

geraldineakara:

"I love how he speaks."

crombie_9ja:

"I just like this man is the real farther K1 Baba oooo."

jtaiwoyetunde:

"I give it to you my living legend bami Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu."

adetonahassan:

"Beautiful soul with a good heart..... Allah's shinning light will NEVER depart u."

titilopeofijebuland:

"I keep telling people ijebu is about to experience more greatness immediately they pick Bami K1 as Olori omo oba."

