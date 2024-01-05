Videos from KWAM's All White party, which took place in the Lekki area of Lagos state, have emerged online

A clip showed the event was attended by movie stars like Laide Bakare, Foluke Daramola, among others

However, the Nollywood actresses' outfits at the event have sparked reactions online as many criticised them

Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka Kwam 1, recently organised an all-white party tagged ‘New Year Fest’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

The event was attended by prominent figures as well as popular faces in the entertainment industry.

Foluke Daramola, Laide Bakare, others attend all-white party. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

Viral footage from the event showing the outfit the likes of Foluke Daramola, Laide Bakare, among others, rocked to the all-white party has, however, sparked reactions as many netizens expressed their disappointment.

Watch the videos from Kwam 1's party below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens express displeasure over video from Kwam 1's party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from online users, who were disheartened by the actresses' attire choices. Many compared it to the outfits females rocked to billionaire Tony Elumelu's all-white party.

intercontinentalcolour:

"Yoruba thing Dey always be like Yoruba thing."

akintokunchristinabella:

"Really....this look like the trenches part of tony elumelu party .....is okay."

imagemakercouture:

"This videographer no nice at all. Why concentrating on some areas."

tenovertenautos:

"White party Abi rag day? When no be Halloween party."

lindaigboeli:

"What in wardrobe malfunction is going on here."

basseygrace238:

"All shades of tackiness… tufiakwa!!!"

asipita0620:

"everybody just dress like NURTW wife's associations."

fabstyle_101:

"Tackyy ,we Yoruba ladies got do better this year."

loretta_etor:

"Moral lesson; dress to suit your body type and in what you are comfortable in, who you Dey try impress or pepper fit nor send you."

expensive_rj:

"All white party gone wrong."

Wizkid visits KWAM 1

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid is making headlines over his visit to the home of KWAM 1 in what seemed to be a show of appreciation for performing at his mum's burial.

In one of the videos from WIzkid's visit, KWAM 1 described the singer as a good man and the people’s voice.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Wizkid and his family members threw a lavish burial party in honour of his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, which saw KWAM 1 as one of the lead performers.

Source: Legit.ng