Fuji-Hip hop wunderkind Destiny Boy, in a recent video, revealed that KWAM 1 gifted him N10 million

In the video, an excited Destiny Boy was seen praising the Fuji veteran, who beamed with smiles

Netizens have, however, refused to believe Destiny Boy's claim, as many told him to show evidence of the money gift

Nigerian Fuji singer Adeshina Afeez, better known as Destiny Boy, could not contain his joy as Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, gave him a generous gift of N10 million.

Destiny Boy shared a fun video of him on the floor as he paid homage to the Fuji veteran, who is a high chief in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

In another clip, Destiny Boy was seen appreciating KWAM 1, whom he called his father, for his kind gesture.

The excited singer, in a caption of the video, wrote:

“Wow 10million. A Big Thanks To My Daddy @kingwasiuayindemarshal I’m Grateful Sir."

Watch the video Destiny Boy shared below:

Netizens express doubt as Destiny Boy revealed KWAM 1 gave him N10 million

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as many to show evidence. See them below:

hush_badianoo:

"No evidence Show receipt you kill person for k1?"

oga_is_here_labota:

"10m Abi 10 thousand."

endlessvibesevents_realtor:

"Walahi, alaye nor fit give you 500k... Daddy wá kala ju Professor Kalau lọ ajeh."

call_me_2pure:

"Hope you count that zeros sha, Make you no later come talk say na 10,000 you wan talk o."

ninoricox:

"If K1 dash you 500k, You use jazz."

im_chivo:

"Person wey stingy like mad go give you 10m dey play."

djtipex:

"You see how him self look you . Your mind no wan touch ground ? For 2024 K1 give you 10M in what currency ? Maybe Indonesian rupees."

olajumokeayodele222:

"Wasiu no fit dash you 10 million lailai ijebu man wei no dey dash out money."

Destiny Boy apologises to Oladips

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny Boy apologised to Oladips after he abused him over his fake death.

Destiny Boy said he was catching cruise with the video he made.

Reacting, someone said:

"Next time you try such again, you will kneel down and raise up your hand and close your eyes. We forgive you sha."

