Nigerian singer Omah Lay startled the internet by making an unexpected disclosure regarding his financial situation

The musician recently made a post on social media, revealing to his fans and followers that he was broke

The Soso singer further issued a warning to all of his fans and followers, telling them never to speak to him

Nigerian Afrobeats rising star Omah Lay sent netizens into bubbles of confusion as he cried out publicly over his financial status.

The Soso crooner decided to declare a state of emergency on his pocket condition while he asked people to alienate from him.

Pictures of Omah Lay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay took to his Instagram story to simply write

"Don’t talk to me, I am brooke.’

See his post below

Internet users make a joke of the situation

izz_ruthy:

"If he’s broke then I am EMPTY."

official_phycthor_:

Cruise dude

egoumez:

He’s been dropping cryptic messages lately and it seems like a joke to some of us. I sincerely hope @omah_lay is fine genuinely.

nancy_phil:

"If you are broke.. Then what am I ??? Brokelyn or Broccoli ...."

iameniolamyde:

"Soso don empty you ? You for use the Hakimi update nah."

yhung_papii:

"Look like cruise but anything fit sup sha."

Source: Legit.ng