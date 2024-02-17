Nigerian singer Michael Aniekeme Meshach, popularly known as Mish, has been announced dead

Nigerian singer Michael Aniekeme Meshach, better known by his stage name Mish, has passed away.

Reports reaching Legit.ng disclosed that he died on February 14, 2024.

'Akwa Ibom Ayaya' singer Mish dies at 42.

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, February 15, a close individual to the deceased verified this heartbreaking news.

Noting that Mish passed away in Abuja at the age of 42 following a short illness, he left behind a wife and two children.

The 2011 single "Akwa Ibom Ayaya" (I Want To Go Home) by Mish, who was born and raised in Obot Okoh Mbiaobong, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, shot him to fame and earned him internet fame.

After the national success of Akwa Ibom Ayaya, Mish seemed to disappear from the music industry for a while without contacting his fans about his sudden departure.

The events behind Mish's death remain unknown, prompting fans and the entertainment industry to grieve the loss of a gifted performer.

See the announcement below

Netizens react to Mish's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maybelleluv:

"Rest in peace, what a lovely soul Even though I don't know him but his music made my childhood joyful."

kennethtasie:

"This song hit that year."

theinevitableg:

"Oh, I didn’t even know who he was talked of. Being alive."

sandiewaka_:

"Oh! Nooooo and I was just pleasing his songs no stop lately."

import__smartly:

"Chaii and i was seriously waiting for him to release another banga."

kingsonofficial1:

"When music was all about distributors and marketers… Rip mish."

Source: Legit.ng