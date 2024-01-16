A lady has stirred reactions online after announcing that her husband recently repaid her bride price

She stated that they have been married for six years and he decided to return to her family to do the needful

Many people tackled her, saying it was not the way the Igbo tradition dictates, while others refused to believe her claim

An Igbo wife has celebrated the repayment of her bride price on social media.

The lady, identified as Uka Chiemela, shared a video from the occasion on TikTok and got many people talking.

He returned to her home to repay her bride price. Photo Credit: @ukachiemela

Source: TikTok

According to Chiemela, they have been married for six years and her man decided to repay her bride price.

She asked netizens to share how it is done in their hometowns. In the clip, tubers of yams, biscuits and other items were arranged in a corner.

A scene showed the man and his wife on their knees before an elderly man, surrounded by a group of people, as they followed the tradition of the land. The bride wore red native attire with beads, while her husband wore an all-white outfit.

Chiemela did not reveal why he was repaying her bride price after six years of marriage.

Some netizens criticised her

ezinneuchenna37 said:

"I have seen the house ur papa built very fantastic i have seen all ur videos and the background very fine house."

Nwanyiocha said:

"Massive congratulations on your marriage, May your home be blessed, peaceful, fruitful, filled with love and happiness."

Adaoma Osegboh said:

"Madam, you were never married. You guys were just living together. He just did the needful."

Jennifer Oliver said:

"For which Igbo land this kind of abomination happened?? never seen or heard , sis na now he dey marry u be honest."

Jennifer Oliver said:

"Na introduction u do 6 years ago madam ..na now he dey marry u."

Cynthia Onyekaozulu said:

"Oga no pay finish for the first time maybe he pay only the bride price all of us be igbo no de deceive people for here."

Rich plug said:

"You suppose tell us, your husband no pay your bride price at the first place."

