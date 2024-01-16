Samuel Ajibola, aka Spiff, has opened up on why he and his wife, Sandra Ajibola, sued a blogger who made a bold claim about their son

The Nollywood actor made headlines after some netizens claimed his son looked like former president Olusegun Obasanjo

In a recent interview, while speaking on cyberbullying, Spiff revealed they took legal action to make the individual behind the allegation a scapegoat

Nollywood actor and politician Samuel Ajibola, also known as Spiff, made headlines in 2022 after he shared photos of his family's visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

However, a photo of the actor, his wife Sandra and their little boy with the former present saw some netizens questioning whether he was related to the elder statesman.

Others claimed the actor's wife was a secretary to the former president while insinuating a possible relationship.

However, months after the picture went viral, the former 'The Johnsons' actor and his wife sued a blogger for defamation of character over the picture.

The couple dragged the blogger to court for claiming their son’s biological father was the former president.

Samuel Ajibola reveals why he took legal action

In a recent interview on Channels TV, Spiff, while speaking on cyberbullying, revealed he had to stand up for his wife, and one of the ways was to take legal action.

Sam admitted that his son looked like the former president but stressed that the little boy had woken from sleep when the picture was taken.

He said:

"The issue was lingering for too long, I had to stand up for my wife and my son. It got to a point I needed to take legal action to let people know that yes, you may have opinion but you don't have to bring it to the public light and be insensitive to whoever is at the backlash of it. we needed to use someone as a scape goat."

Sam Ajibola appreciated Obasanjo

The actor fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams to further his education, Legit.ng reported.

He revealed he was determined to serve as a good example to his younger siblings regarding academics.

Sam also appreciated Obasanjo for his mentorship. Nigerians congratulated him on the achievement.

