Comedian and reality show star DeeOne confidently pointed out that he earned more than his co-stars, excluding his senior colleague Ebuka Obi Uchendu

Sharing a video online, he mentioned that actor Tobi Bakre might earn close to what he is making, but it doesn't go further than that

DeeOne also pointed out that his colleagues in the industry often mislead their fans, leading them to believe in their fake lives

Ex-BBNaija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone, has asserted that he makes more money than other co-stars from the reality TV show, except prominent media star Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

He noted that his colleague Tobi Bakre, who is now into acting, might be doing well for himself, but it was not to be compared to his.

BBNaija DeeOne reveals his net worth. Credit: @comediandeeone, @ebuka

Source: Instagram

DeeOne's revelation was triggered during his online brawl with 2022 Level Up winner Phyna.

He said:

"Before you wake up this morning, I would have made N3 million. This morning I'm working for Coca-Cola at one of the most prestigious hotels in Lagos.

"The only person wey dey collect money for events pass me for Big Brother Nigeria na Ebuka. The next person wey dey close wey dey charge close to me na Tobi Bakre. We no dey use numbers take do am."

He also backed some of his colleagues in admitting that people in the entertainment industry live false lives and deceive their fans.

"I have been doing this for years, I just say make it clear to some people. Your celebrities feed you with fake life, this is the real DeeOne you lots don't know. Please give me some minutes when I'm done. I'll come back to disturb the online space again."

See his video below

Reactions trail BBNaija DeeOne's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

busayoyemisi:

"And that's on purrrr, I love Tobi Bakre too."

ucannybb:

"U just Dey this tins Dey stay relevance bro I guess it’s working for you nice concept shaa clap hand for Jesus."

officialfemilokko:

"You be real OG.... one thing you need to know is that you are full of creativity and I am sure a lot want to bully you into silence... I trust you my brother. Just Wizkid them... keep up the good work."

googlemy_smile:

"You’re making me laugh too much these days lmao. No gree for anybody oo."

realuyi:

"Thought you relocated to London. As London no Favour you come back de disturb us. What’s all this."

walter_motivator:

"You can't sell even close to half the ticket Mercy will sell in any event."

goldenpagemagazine:

"You are always telling them secret they should be paying you to know."

mercyalinok:

"But poverty is still showing on u…at least he show for Tobi body and Ebuka…your case na him me i know sabi again."

Tacha shuts those taunting Phyna over N5m saga

Reality TV celebrity Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, opened up about a man who offered her $20,000 (N20 million) to join him at his table at a birthday party.

This revelation came up days after her co-star Phyna revealed that she rejected a N5 million offer from a man at a club.

The two celebrities appeared on the Big Friday show on Cool FM, where the Level Up star broke down her highly contentious N5 million scandal.

Source: Legit.ng