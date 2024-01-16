Big Brother Naija star Tacha gave Nigerians another heated topic to deliberate on days after her co-star Phyna was slammed over her N5 million story

Legit.ng previously reported that Phyna broke the internet with the story of how she turned down a male fan who offered her N5 million at a nightclub

Following the massive backlash the Benin hype priestess received, Tacha came forward to share a similar encounter

Reality TV celebrity Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, opened up about a man who offered her $20,000 (N20 million) to join him at his table at a birthday party.

This revelation came up days after her co-star Phyna revealed that she rejected a N5 million offer from a man at a club.

The two celebrities appeared on the Big Friday show on Cool FM, where the Level Up star broke down her highly contentious N5 million scandal.

Phyna clarified that she could easily afford the money the fan was willing to spend on her.

In response, Tacha shared her experience when a man asked her to sit at their table with an offer of $20,000 two years ago during Comedian AY's birthday bash.

The radio host presumably turned him down since she figured she'd have to follow him to his apartment if she obliged.

Netizens react to BBNaija Tacha's $20,000 story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

linda.sugar.annabel:

"Tacha don start, did u just say 20dolls."

jay_bbag :

"Just wondering why some of y’all think 5m is money."

jayfine_95:

"The way u people mention money in a country with so much security challenges caused by poverty, uhmmm, e de make me wonder if una no de fear."

omo__ye:

"Nigerians are just wondering why you rented that wig despite all this plenty money you have."

mainlycaik:

"I swear I don’t understand this chick. 5M is small to but your parents were crying for financial support online? Make it make sense."

tolaijaiya:

"Host no gree, she too quickly drop her own DJ YK mule iro'ti poju."

