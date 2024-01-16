Billionaire daughter Tolani Otedola and actor Denola Grey have stirred relationship rumours

A viral clip showed the two sharing some loved-up moments onboard a boat with other people

In a caption of the video, Denola Grey referred to Tolani as his love as he appreciated her for the fun moment they shared together

Nollywood actor and fashionista Denola Grey and billionaire Femi Otedola's first daughter and singer Tolani recently showed some adorable displays of affection in public.

In a video shared by Denola, the actor and Tolani were seen having some fun moments onboard a boat.

Tolani Otedola and actor Denola Grey had fun during a boat cruise. Credit: @denolagrey

Source: Instagram

Tolani, who seems to be reserved when it comes to the use of social media, unlike her sisters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola, was seen rocking a bikini in the video.

Another clip showed the billionaire daughter, who recently shared the habit she overspends on, vibing and dancing with Denola in the presence of other people on board the boat.

Captioning the video, Denola Grey addressed the singer as his love.

He wrote:

“Thanks for a lovely day my love @tolani.”

Watch the video below:

Sharing pictures on his Instagram page, Denola wrote:

"Keep moving like “what’s next?” have a great week and let no one steal your joy babe."

Slide the post below to see more pictures Denola Grey shared on his Instagram page below:

Fans react to Denola Grey's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

meethunterla:

"Oshyeee Hottest na because of you we de sweat anyhow for this country heat everywhere, God when."

everythngkrypto:

"If you don’t serve us, how do we eat?"

themidayosteven_:

"Happy New week Grey I luv the last slide sha no gree for anybody this year."

chimmiboy:

"Giving summer in winter."

harrisonntaylor:

"The heat is on!"

Tolani places live scorpion on her hand in video

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolani shared the story behind a scene from her music video.

The billionaire's daughter revealed that her friend wanted to know if the scorpion in the video was real.

Tolani, who made a N1 billion donation to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) on her billionaire dad's behalf, disclosed that the scorpion was real.

Source: Legit.ng