Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has donated N1 billion donation to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund

Tolani Otedola, the billionaire's daughte,r announced the donation in Marina on Wednesday

Nigerians on social media have expressed different reactions to the development

Femi Otedola has made a N1 billion donation to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF). The public-private partnership fund partly relies on donations to equip security agencies operating within Lagos.

Tolani Otedola who represented the billionaire in Marina, Lagos. Photo Credit: Jubril A. Gawat

Source: UGC

The donation was announced by the billionaire’s daughter, Tolani Otedola, who represented the billionaire in Marina, Lagos, on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024, according to The Cable report.

She said,

“My father believes that when all well-meaning Lagos residents contribute to this type of effort, Lagos will be safer and more prosperous.”

“He, therefore, encourages all residents of Lagos residents, especially the corporate Lagos and high net worth individuals, to take a moment to reflect on the signature of donating to the fund and then make that decision to contribute also regardless of size, as every donation has the power to create ripples of change.”

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, announced on his X page.

Posting a picture of the event, Gawat captioned:

“Governor of Lagos state, Mr @jidesanwoolu, today received the cheque of 1 Billion Naira Donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf).

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina. Otedola has been a consistent donor to the fund.”

How Nigerians are reacting

@ebahdah stated

"He gives a whole state one billion naira. Baba no even show up for event. See levels"

@JubaOluwaseun said,

“A secured state is a ground for good business. Kudos to Otedola

@OlalekanOkewole noted

“Person donate 1billion naira, come send him daughter...God when? Some people go carry 2 sachets of super pack Indomie go Orphanage, dem go carry the whole media houses for Naija follow body.”

@shodekeGbenga said,

“This is a genuine developer, not those audio ones who can't develop their state”

@TO_Ayanfe wrote

“Let someone else donate N1 million, and he will carry the whole AriseTv crew to the venue.”

@DJ_COLE95 tweeted

“Maybe na she go do politics. Cuppy music , Temi Film, Tolani Politics. Not a bad mix!”

@adeola_adenaya said,

“Well done OTE$ but sir @jidesanwoolu let’s use the funds for what it is meant for. A safer Lagos is to the benefits of everyone. Thank you.”

@HeartWithThanks wrote,

“Ote$ is one hand that's giving and keeps giving. It's natural, you can't fake what he's been doing.”

@IYAADU03 said,

“Barrel wey get water no dey make noise,only empty barrel does.”

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola sells N399m worth of Geregu shares

Femi Otedola, the chairman of Geregu Power Plc, has cashed out over N399 million from his investment in the company.

He made the money after selling 1 million units of his Geregu shares held through Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited.

The transaction details were disclosed in a corporate document submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng