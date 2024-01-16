Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, recently displayed his football skills in a viral video

A clip showed the governor attempting to kick the ball amid cheers from onlookers at a stadium in Osun state

The funny video has since stirred hilarious comments from netizens, with many comparing the governor to the likes of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Music star David Adeleke Davido's uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, is trending online over a video of him showing his fun side on a pitch.

Governor Adeleke, known for his dance moves, stunned some players at a stadium in Osun state as he showcased his football skills.

Local footballers applaud Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, Davido's uncle was seen attempting to kick the ball into the pitch. His successful attempts were well received amid cheers and laughter from onlookers.

Watch the fun video of Davido's uncle playing football below:

Legit.ng recently reported a viral video of Governor Adeleke and his daughter, Adenike, dancing to Davido's song at an event.

People react to video of Davido's uncle showing football moves

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

"All these playful act and dancing are the exact things, That keeps him alive & healthy."

callme_frodd:

"@bredhkn your Popsy and @poco_lee are the Happiest Men I know since birth."

isioma_yocambel:

"Everything he does is always funny this man literally makes me happy I love him."

ekesonmoney_:

"Ronaldo and Messi in fear as governor Adeleke show his football skills."

hardedamolar:

"This man he almost wanted to start dancing again."

pearlyugo:

"Messi and Ronaldo were found shaking."

good_girl_promzzy

"This man no just get wahala."

ogegabriel:

"Na he train Ronaldo and Messi when they were growing up."

