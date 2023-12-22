The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, is trending online over his support for his nephew, Davido

A video went viral on social media of the politician telling people to stand up and dance to Davido’s song at an event

The viral clip raised a series of funny comments from netizens as many commended Governor Adeleke’s show of love

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, has warmed hearts with his latest dancing video making the rounds online.

In a video that was posted on Twitter (X) by @SosaofTogo, the Osun state governor was seen at what appeared to be a government event when Davido’s song, Feel, started playing on the speaker.

Fans react to video as Governor Ademola Adeleke makes people stand up and dance to Davido's song. Photos: @sosaoftogo, @davido

Governor Adeleke was standing by the podium when he started to dance to the music, and other people were seated behind him and watching.

However, after dancing by himself for a while, Davido’s uncle turned around and made the people seated behind him stand up and join him in dancing to his nephew’s song.

The elderly men with Governor Adeleke started to dance shyly to Davido’s song as the video captured their moves.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions as Governor Ademola Adeleke tells people to stand up and dance to Davido’s song

The video of Governor Adeleke making others dance to Davido’s song soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of hilarious comments. Read some of them below:

dj_snidzy:

“You no stand up you lose your job ni yen.”

zaeynah__:

“That song is now our national anthem.”

zubix_of_enugu_:

“Family matters.”

eight.drive.ceo:

“You no go dance ke?”

suzzy_skin:

“This man will turn all his cabinet members to dancers .”

bellepeauworld:

“It's how davido has his uncle personalitycos his father is so calm.”

ralph_falaz_ent_:

“This man go@use dance finish this state hope he is working .”

kiing_timah:

“The only family where the father’s side is an OG.”

driyamamirabel:

“How governor go Dey dance and you sit down.”

amadioha_oracle's profile picture:

“Black man will always be black man. Just vibes and insha Allah.”

owo809080:

“Best governor ever for that osun state, I too like that man vibes, aje .”

darassecrets.toys_abuja:

“He’s like stand up let’s dance the issues in the state away.”

davestudio_ng:

“Una go sabi dance by force.”

blessedhands950:

“Baba nor wan dance alone.”

djaizpec_:

“Minister of enjoyment na dem for give this man.”

dreworld888:

“We are not just serious in this country.”

themichaeljoseph.cine:

“Baba turn speech to club turn up.”

kollinsmichael:

Life no suppose hard!!!!

theeko_sylvano:

"Pastor Dey dance, church member sit down. Oh wrong now."

