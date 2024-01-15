Popular singer Tems is not only a talented performer, she also likes to make fashion statements on red carpets

She made the 2023 playlist of former US president Barack Obama and she revealed the kind of outfit she would wear if she gets an invite to see him

In her opinion, wearing jeans to see Obama won't be a bad idea because she wants to give out cool vibes

Famous Grammy award-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has a good eye for fashion, and she does not mind keeping it simple if she has the opportunity to have dinner with a former president of the United States Barack Obama.

Tems gets her fans talking after she disclosed her outfit to see Barack Obama. Source: @temsbaby/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Notjustok, the singer revealed that she does not mind wearing jeans to see Obama, who added her song "Me & U" in his 2023 playlist.

The singer said:

"If Barack Obama invited me for dinner, I think I will wear jeans. I want it to be a nice chill vibe. He's already been a president. Why do we have to make things so formal?"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions trail Tems' choice of outfit to see Obama

The singer got several reactions as she spoke on her outfit and other issues during the interview. See some of the comments below:

@juliana05_unusual:

"This girl no dey stress herself at all, she's so calm."

@olajuwonlo222:

"My spec, just cool and calm."

@originalkazzy:

"Goddess."

@fastmakeham:

"Our female Wizkid."

@meenvrbckdwn:

"This one wey you dress like one masquerade for my area called Òrèbé."

Tems dragged for rocking cloud-like outfit at Oscars 2023 event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was among the top superstars who attended the 2023 Academy Awards, and she showed up in grand style.

The "Wait For Me" crooner rocked a cloud-like outfit to the event, and it stirred mixed reactions online.

Netizens came after her for the outfit that seemingly blocked the view of top Hollywood stars seated behind her at the award show.

Tems, other Nigerian stars make Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer playlist

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obama had sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community when he released his 2022 Summer playlist.

The ex-president listed the songs of some Nigerian artistes like Tems, Burna Boy, among others that he had been listening to in that summer.

Nigerians had reacted to the singers who were featured on the list and pointed out the missing ones.

Source: Legit.ng