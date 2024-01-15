A video of Victor Osimhen almost boarding the wrong bus after the Super Eagles match in Cote d'Ivoire is trending

The Napoli striker almost joined the Equatorial Guinea team's bus after the Super Eagles' first match at the ongoing AFCON tournament

Osimhen's video comes after Nigeria was held to a draw by Equatorial Guinea, which has continued to stir comments from Nigerians

Nigerian football star and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen played a lead role in the Super Eagles' first match in the ongoing 2023 tournament.

The Super Eagles went head to head against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday after the opening ceremony, including a live performance from Nigeria's Yemi Alade.

Osimhen scored an equaliser in the first half almost immediately after Iban Edu gave Equatorial Guinea the early lead.

However, the outcome of the match didn't go down well with many Nigerian football fans, as they had tipped the Super Eagles to emerge as the winner.

Osimhen almost boarded Equatorial Guinea team's bus

After the match, the CAF Player of the Year award winner, who seemed to have lost his way, was seen trying to get on Equatorial Guinea's team bus.

He was, however, directed to the right section to wait for the Super Eagles team bus.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Victor Osimhen loses his way at AFCON tournament

See some of the reactions that trailed the video below:

simeon_saidi:

"They didn't play badly, they created chances but couldn't finish clinically. Anyone who qualifies for AFCON is not a small team. Football.has changed."

stsoloverses:

"Thank God he didn't mistakenly play for them and scored that goal against us."

itz_aybee1:

"Abi make he treck go hotel room."

bigfoot19_:

"We are just unorganized on every level, on and off the pitch. Nawa o."

lexzy_alexander:

"Abeg make una leave them jaree. Let's move on . They'll get better with time . Remember 2013 afcon how it started n how it ended."

papparazy784:

"He no fit dy walk for Lagos like this after that kind of performance o. Dy go too reason am self."

nwadiogbuonyi:

"Why e leave him teammates..be like body Dey catch this boy."

solexphere2:

"Haaa Abeg make our star boy no lost ooo."

Why CAF is unfair to Super Eagles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former senator Shehu Sani opened up on how the Confederation of African Football (CAF) treated Nigeria unfairly.

Sani said CAF did not treat Nigeria fairly because the football body failed to include any referee from the country in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

He wrote:

“No Nigerian Referee in AFCON; CAF is unfair to us.”

