Nigerian social media influencer Asiwaju Lerry has sparked reactions online after he dug up an old Davido tweet to diss his colleague Ajebo Danny.

The tweet by the singer showed him flaunting one of his Lagos mansion and a couple of SUVs, a Mercedez Benz GLE and a Range Rover Sport.

Asiwaju quoted the tweet with a comment noting that what might be someone's dream car is another person's throwback.

The singer captioned the 2017 post with a comment that reads:

"Happy Sunday peeps! Come and see the Lord is good! I vow to serve you for the rest of my life! Everlasting Father! 2017 WILL BE GREAT FOR US."

Netizens call out Ajebo Danny

Several tweeps reacted to Asiwaju's post, noting that it was diss at Ajebo Danny even though he didn't mention his name.

Some noted that it was a message to Ajebo advising him to stay humble.

alhajinuell:

"Say he pose with am no mean say na him own."

@AjeboMezie:

"This is not a motivation. The common word here is not humble. It should be CONSISTENT or STUBBORN DETERMINATION. This earned it for Davido. You can be humble to the core and still remain poor. No offense."

@DOTAfriend:

"Your tithe na another person offering."

@Ilaborjoseph:

"Bro like since 2017 he don day drive GLE."

@aideinfluence:

"This time e still dey spend im papa money."

@Im___wayne:

"You Dey insult Dani lowkey or what?"

@josh__ekwunife:

"Me I know sey na Danny get this sub.... Lolz."

@Bidal4Life:

"Life nah vanity but Omo me I want this Throwback ooo."

@VEENORM_king:

"Ahhh stray bullet hit Danny."

@sopaid0:

"I am that person oo bcos i won buy GLE this year even though no davido tb bcos na 2024 I want."

