Singer Davido continues to take his fans and followers on social media along on the journey to making his Banana Island mansion a home

Hours after sharing videos of the expensive TV sets he bought for the house, Davido returned with a video showing the fingerprint doors that have been installed

Davido’s fresh update sparked reactions from netizens with some pointing out that he is really spending a lot on the property

Nigerian singer Davido is well on his way to moving into his Banana Island mansion and he continues to take fans along on the journey.

The 30BG musician recently returned to his Instastory channel with yet another video showing some of the sophisticated features being installed in the mansion.

Davido’s new video captured the fingerprint feature that comes along with doors that have been installed in the house.

From indications, the singer’s personal bedroom is among rooms in the house that has the option of the fingerprint installed door.

Check out a video sighted online below:

Social media users react to Davido’s update

kastro_237 said:

"And hell fire no get door this life."

nwafrika_ said:

"Money good normally."

uchebigwealth said:

"Who get money gats enjoy am, na common sense."

sparkletee_flawlessglow said:

"Money is good ooh ."

rarelyseenxss said:

"All this thing go still tire him just like hotels with cars unlock ."

johnebube0 said:

"lol, I got mine for 178k you too can buy it Omo no be big deal oooo."

