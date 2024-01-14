Top Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Wizkid recently made headlines over their outing together

A video made the rounds on social media showing the music stars together at dinner

Tiwa Savage’s dinner date with Wizkid raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian musicians Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have made headlines over their friendship for the umpteenth time.

Just recently, the two top singers were spotted out together in a video making the rounds online.

Video of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage on dinner date causes stir. Photos: @wizkidayo, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The viral clip showed Wizkid and Tiwa Savage together at dinner with a few of their associates also in attendance.

The video of the small gathering, including the two musicians, caught the attention of social media users. See the clip below:

Reactions trail video of Tiwa Savage and Wizkid together at dinner

The video of Tiwa Savage and Wizkid’s dinner date caused a stir on social media, with a number of netizens wondering the reason for their meeting. According to some of them, Tiwa Savage went to speak to Wizkid about Davido. Read some of the interesting comments below:

This tweep said they probably have a song they are working on:

CLB seemed to throw shade at Tiwa Savage:

Mr Blogger wondered if Davido would have issues with Wizkid for meeting Tiwa:

Mayowa said Tiwa was reporting Davido to Wizkid:

This tweep prayed for Tiwa not to involve Wizkid in her issues with Davido:

This user hoped for Wizkid to help settle Tiwa and Davido’s beef:

Eleniyan tweeted about seeing if Davido will beef Wiz because of Tiwa:

