Renowned Nigerian singer Davido is once again on the front burner of global conversations regarding the growth of Afrobeats internationally

Amidst his recent troubles back home with his colleague, Tiwa Savage, Davido continues to write his name into music folklore

Davido is set to headline the Grammys Weekend Concert, along with a couple of other international acts, UnitedMasters, the organisers confirms

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, better known professionally as Davido, seem utterly unbothered by all the conversations on social media about his recent beef with Tiwa Savage.

A recent announcement by show promoters, UnitedMasters, indicates that the singer seems too busy to be bothered by those conversations.

Nigerian singer Davido and 2 other international stars set to headline the Weekend Grammy Concert. Photo credit: @davido/@recordingacademy

According to the UnitedMasters, Davido, Dominican Republic rapper Tokischa and South African DJ-artist Uncle Waffles are set to headline the upcoming Grammy Weekend Concert.

The show is set to take place at the Hollywood Palladium on Friday, February 2nd, 2024.

Jay-Z, Beyonce, Tobe Nwigwe, and Burna Boy set to attend

This isn't the first time that the Grammy Weekend Concert will take place. The 2023 concert was graced by international superstars like Brent Faiyaz, Russ and Tobe Nwigwe and drew some 2,500 fans.

American music and movie stars like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Nas, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Daniel Kaluuya, Damson Idris, Gayle King, Jermaine Dupri, Grandmaster Flash and more we all present as well.

The Grammy Weekend Concert is one of the build-up events arranged to take place before the award show proper.

Davido is among the five Nigerian artists nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

We wish Davido and the other Nigerian artists nominated all the best as they fly the Nigerian flag.

Davido assures his cousin B-Red of winning at least 1 Grammy

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido speaking with his cousin B-Red at a family event in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the viral clip, Davido was seen reassuring his cousin that he was confident of winning one of the categories for which he was nominated at the 66th Grammys.

Davido was named in three categories: Best Global Music Performance, Best African Performance, and Best Global Album category.

