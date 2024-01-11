Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken legal action against him, accusing the singer of cyberbullying and harassment

Sophia Momodu, through her legal team, issued a cease and desist letter to the DMW label boss

The letter comes barely hours after Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage filed a petition against Davido

Nigerian international star David Adeleke 'Davido' has been caught up in another drama as his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently accused him of cyberbullying and harassment.

This comes as a cease-and-desist letter issued by Momodu’s legal team, PUNUKA Attorneys and Solicitors, to Davido’s legal representatives emerged online in the late hours of Wednesday, January 10.

Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of cyberbullying. Credit: @thesophiamomodu @davido

Source: Instagram

Content in Sophia Momodu's cease and desist letter

The letter accused Davido and his associates of organising online attacks, defamatory remarks, and alleged threats towards Momodu and her inner circle.

The letter stated that such behaviour violated Momodu’s constitutional rights and ignored fundamental principles of decency and respect.

In the letter, Momodu’s lawyer stated that Davido would be held accountable for any harm to Momodu.

The letter comes after Tiwa Savage issued a petition to the Nigerian police against Davido

See the letter issued by Sophia Momodu's team below:

People react as Sophia Momodu takes legal action against Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens criticised Sophia. See the comments below:

__e.n.k.a.y:

"Na wa oh! Only you no allow am see him pikin, only you dey form victim. Co parenting shldnt be so hard. Stop asking for too much. You are not the only baby mama he has. Why are you the only one complaining?? Na wa!"

ujuchinyelu:

"Sophia is causing more damage than she thinks. Her family and friends don't advice her well. Why is it always her? Is she the only baby mama Davido has."

bigujuposh:

"Sophia is too desperate nd what she looking for she will soon get it."

cysca001:

"Una mind no go ever touch grand, do anything you like Davido is a happily married man and he's not going down know that and move on it's a brand new year."

kashielion:

"Una sha wan spoil this man grammy."

