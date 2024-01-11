Hours after it was revealed that Tonto Dikeh was the person behind the petition filed against Verydarkman, the actress came for Tunde Ednut

In a post shared on her page, Tonto Dikeh slammed Tunde Ednut for supporting Verydarkman during his online exchanges with Iyabo Ojo

Tonto Dikeh accused Tunde Ednut in her post of ganging up on Iyabo Ojo despite how much she had supported him in the past

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently came out gun blazing to slam Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut.

Tonto Dikeh called Tunde Ednut a horrible human for supporting Verydarkman (VDM). She slammed the blogger for promoting VDM's content on his page.

Tonto Dikeh publicly attacks Tunde Ednut for promoting Verydarkman. Photo credit: @mazitundednut/@tontolet/@coolverydarkman

In a lengthy note shared on her page, Tonto accused the blogger of promoting false allegations that were spewed publicly against her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, by VDM.

Tonto Dikeh further alleged that Tunde Ednut and others had ganged up to intimidate, harass and destroy Iyabo Ojo's public advocacy work.

Tonto Dikeh threatens to have Tunde Ednut's pages taken down

Hours after it became clear that Tonto Dikeh was the person behind VDM's invite to the FCID in Abuja. The actress went after Tunde Ednut, and after hammering the blogger for supporting VDM against Iyabo Ojo, she threatened to have his page taken down.

In a post shared on her page, Tonto noted that Tunde's blog would soon become a thing of the past.

See Tonto Dikeh's post below:

See how netizens reacted after Tonto Dikeh called out Tunde Ednut

Here are some of the comments that trailed the actress' post:

@samklef:

"The children of hypocrisy will never see anything wrong. Stay strong."

@ifunanya_official:

"The same way you rushed and joined APC in the middle of our tears and suffering. Now you see how it goes. You can not bring Tunde Down , because that guy has promoted youths and talents more than you and your politics."

@jokey_sleek:

"If you don’t see anything wrong in what Tunde did, Iku lo ma pa eee."

@deandrex0:

"What's the beef with Tunde? You want him to hate VDM when he's done nothing wrong? You wey go support APC them don cast stone on you? SMH."

@jhust_ad:

"Ur iyabo ojo no curse him mama first?"

@luxuryrufina:

"Wait leme understand! When iyabo insulted his mom it was ok? Watin De sup beg? Why d double standards? So his mum can be insulted and he shouldn't reply?"

@natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"Tunde nor be better person, na eye service dey do am , I remember back then when this same Tunde dey always body shame women , it was after his page was always reported that why he changed, he’s supporting vdm because vdm always comes for women."

@spankybella:

"Exactly…… Tunde is a blogger whether he likes it or not, he is only loyal to those he benefits from……he will get what he deserves."

@og_deba:

"As if iyabo nor insult him own mother first,Abeg make una enter house."

@harriet__oox:

"But, iyabo insulted his mom first and u want him to keep mute."

@nurselighta_of_abuja:

"You used Mohbad protest to gain love from the masses and u went and joine APC did we complain ehnnnn king Nebuchadnezzar."

@ntydarl:

"As u thought to have had connection, another person get connection too. Pls cry low. We are celebrating victory now."

Verydarkblackman regains freedoms, boasts of having good lawyers

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier how Verydarkman took to his social media pages to boast about his lawyers after he regained his freedom.

The social media activist was allegedly invited to the FCID in Abuja due to a petition against him by actress Tonto Dikeh.

Dikeh, in her petition, had slammed Verydarkman with allegations bordering on cyberbullying, libel and defamation of character.

