Burna Boy: Jada Kingdom Drags Stefflon Don in Diss Track, She Replies, Shares Obituary Post
- The ongoing beef between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom over Grammy award winner Burna Boy has continued to trend
- Stefflon Don, in reaction to a diss track Jada Kingdom dubbed London's Bed, also responded with a diss track
- However, the British singer took it to another level as she shared an obituary of Jada London
Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has been caught up in the beef between his estranged British lover, Stefflon Don, and rumoured Jamaican lover, Jada Kingdom.
It looks like the beef between the two female singers may not be ending anytime soon.
After Jada called on Stefflon Don to come at her directly, the Jamaican singer went on to drop a diss track which she dubbed 'London Bed,' a shade at Burna Boy's estranged lover.
Sharing a snippet of the diss track on her Instagram page, Jada wrote:
"Had to take a nap before I recorded this, sorry mi tek suh long but anyways let's wrap this weak beef up now."
Listen to the diss track Jada Kingdom dropped below:
Stefflon Don replies Jada Kingdom
In reaction to the diss track, Stefflon Don also clapped back with her diss track titled "DeadGyalWalking."
She also shared a graphic design of an obituary of Jada Kingdom.
See Stefflon Don's post below:
The trouble between Stefflon Don, who was recently rumoured to have rekindled her relationship with Burna Boy, and Jada Kingdom appeared to have started the Grammy award winner bought birkin bags for the Jamaican singer.
People react to Jada Kingdom's diss track
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, see them below:
woleogundare:
"Anywhere Naija enter wahala must Dey."
jumaatson:
"Burna should just feature himself in both track."
b_solzofficial:
Say na " London bed" the title of the song deep oooo..... everybody bed."
sonto_of_lagos:
"Africa Giant for a reason wahala."
vivicaanuforo:
"D song sweet o let me go back and listen again… this time to hear what she is really saying."
Burna Boy gifts Stefflon Don a car
Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy gifted his ex-lover, Stefflon Don, a Rolls Royce Cullinan as a birthday gift.
The report created a stir as it came nearly two years after he dropped a song about his break-up with Stefflon.
According to the reports, the car was a surprise gift and it came with a customised plate number.
