Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom has sparked a massive uproar on social media as she comes hard for Burna Boy's lover, Stefflon Don

Jada Kingdom shared a post asking Stefflon Don to stop beating around the bush and come for her direct

The Jamaican slammed Burna Boy's woman over her diss comment on her new track, Don Cullinan

Weeks after it went viral that Nigerian singer Burna Boy had rekindled his love affair with ex-British singer Stefflon Don, there seems to be trouble in paradise.

Legit.ng recalls reporting last year about Burna Boy gifting a Jamaican singer, Jada Kingdom, six luxury bags as it was alleged that they were both in a relationship.

Jada Kingdom slams Burna Boy's Stefflon Don as they clash over the singer. Photo credit: @jadakingdom/@stefflondon/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Jada, at the time, came out to debunk the claims. However, some comments by the Jamaican calling out Stefflon Don suggest that she was indeed in a relationship with Burna Boy.

A clip of her calling out Stefflon Don has created a stir on social media. This is all after Burna Boy allegedly gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan on her birthday.

Jada Kingdom slams Stefflon Don, calls Burna a community gbola

During a viral IG live video, Jada Kingdom slammed Stefflon Don, asking her to come out straight and take her on.

She asked Stefflon Don to stop beating around the bush over a man who everyone knows is quite promiscuous.

Jada Kingdom during her live session slammed Burna Boy as a "Community gbola."

Listen to Jada Kingdom's allegations below:

Netizens react to Jada Kingdom's video slamming Stefflon Don

See how netizens reacted to Jada Kingdom's video slamming Stefflon Don and Burna Boy:

@m_a_y_r_e_h_a_a_m:

"On top man wey una Dey share with few others."

@francess_ebby:

"I don interpret am, wetin Stefflon don do no really good."

@iye.360:

"Steph is our inlaw...we don't know any Jada."

@its_wealth_01:

"This una English too hard for me Abeg later them go say our own English Na pigin for their side."

@scoobynero:

"When we asked last year , she acted like she knew nothing bout BURNA , please can she SHURUP in peace now?"

@tha_big_kush____:

"Na why them dey call am odogwu , see the type of girl fighting over him unlike …."

@glooges:

"As he be community gbola no girl don carry pikin or belle come show us now."

@paulina_ekua_appiah:

"If Burnaboy is community gbola , then Davido is what ???? City boys are winning."

@maaeesha___:

"Wasn’t jada twerking on pardi three days ago?"

@jullihairline:

"How burna take Dey understand wetin you dey talk first?"

Burna Boy gifts ex, Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan

Legit.ng recalls reporting when it made the headlines that singer Burna Boy gifted his ex-lover, Stefflon Don, a Rolls Royce Cullinan as a birthday gift.

The report at the time created quite a stir as it came nearly two years after the singer released a song about his break up with Stefflon.

It was reported that the car was a surprise gift and came with a customised plate number.

Source: Legit.ng