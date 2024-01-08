Top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner Jada P recently shared nuggets on social media as she raises her two sons

The talent manager shared adorable snaps of her boys and accompanied it with a message on the life lessons children should have

Jada’s post raised a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians who pointed out that they are wealthy kids

Popular Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s partner, Jada Pollock, has dropped her two cents on social media about how she’s raising her two sons.

The talent manager who has two boys for Wizkid, Zion and AJ, took to her official Twitter page to share an adorable photo of them together.

Not stopping there, Jada accompanied the photo with a caption on the values children should be raised with.

According to Wizkid’s partner, children should not only be impressed by wealth and power but also by kindness, loyalty and humility.

She wrote:

“Raise your children to be impressed by kindness, loyalty and humility, not just wealth, possessions and power.”

See her post below:

Mixed reactions trail Jada P’s post as she speaks on values she’s raising Wizkid’s sons with

Shortly after Wizkid’s partner revealed the values she was instilling in Wizkid’s sons, it drew the attention of many netizens who dropped their hot takes on the matter.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep asked if it was kindness and humility that got her children nice things:

This online user commended Jada for her wise words:

Troublemaker laughed at Wizkid’s son holding an expensive gadget in the photo despite Jada’s message:

Ak Conglomerate said most rich kids are usually humble:

Ness said Wizkid has a treasure in Jada P:

Tayo said the picture Jada posted showed wealth and possessions:

Wizkid crops off Jada P from picture

The Ojuelgba singer and his baby mama, Jada P, generated reactions after one of their pictures surfaced online. The singer was said to have cropped off Jada P.

The two have always been sighted together having fun at different times, so fans were surprised that Wizkid would do such a thing.

In the original image sighted online, Jada P was in front of Wizkid, pointing to her glass and wearing a smile. Wizkid was also wearing a smile in the picture as he held a cup.

In the new photo, which the singer allegedly cropped, Jada P had been removed from the image posted on Wizkid's social media pages.

