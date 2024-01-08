Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boyfriend Opeyemi Falegan has now caught the attention of fans on social media

Falegan shared a post where he reacted to Nkechi Blessing suffering from the same sickness that killed her mother a few years ago

Many Nigerians reacted to Falegan’s post directed at his ex-girlfriend, and a number of them dropped hot takes on the matter

Top Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, recently displayed the soft spot he still has for her despite their messy breakup.

It all started when the Nollywood star announced on her official social media page that she was down with the same sickness that killed her mother a few years ago.

Fans speak as Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend Opeyemi Falegan reacts to her sickness. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

The disclosure drew a series of reactions from Nkechi Blessing’s well-wishers, including her ex-boo, Falegan.

Falegan reacted to the sad news of Nkechi Blessing’s sickness by sharing a post on his Instagram page where he prayed for her well-being.

According to the upcoming politician, he prays for NBS to get well soon and not die. He further stated that despite their differences, he still wishes her long life and good health.

He wrote:

“Get well soon sis NBX. U won’t die in Jesus name ( amen). As much as we once had our differences I still wish u long life in good health and wealth. The groundwork for all happiness is good health. (Stay alive ).”

See his post below:

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo Falegan prays for her online

As expected, Opeyemi Falegan’s post to Nkechi Blessing drew the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them accused him of looking for her attention. Read some comments below:

Mobuch85:

“Guy, you dey fall hand.”

kimmythebossqueen:

“You still miss her sha.”

stone_dxb:

“I wanted to type obsession but no, you're what I call maturity, this is how it should be not becoming ENEMIES after breakup .”

templar1802:

“Naso life suppose be.....We dey fight no mean say make we dey wish ourself death....God bless you honorable Sir..”

ajeekeh1:

“Attention seeker Osim I still care about you.”

Julezobi:

“Clout is that you???”

Anikkyduffy_:

“Been a while this honorable man has trended online and now he’s getting the attention he needs from his ex-girlfriend who is said to be sick.”

tontolofabrics:

“He Wan trend again.”

adebola3429:

“The reality is he can't move on,he is too obsessed with her and seeing her on the Internet always make him have some weird memories,it will take him a lonnnnnnng time to get over her.”

Nkechi Blessing flaunts lover

Legit.ng earlier reported Blessing shared lovely pictures of her latest lover and called him her sanity.

The actress hinted that her new lover is not a Yoruba man as they stepped out for an event together.

She announced to all that it was forever with their new man.

Source: Legit.ng