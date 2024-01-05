Nigerian child actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, known as 'Ugo Shave Me' from the renowned 1999 movie Conspiracy, is battling a strange sickness

A video of the ailing star has gone around the internet, generating thought-provoking questions around the Nollywood

Legit.ng previously reported that Ezeokeke's pathetic condition has been known since 2020 after a couple of his colleagues disclosed his plight online

Nigerian child actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke, known for his character 'Ugo Shave Me' in the popular 1999 movie Conspiracy, is reported down with an unidentified illness.

A video of the ailing star being visited by a friend and colleague went viral on the internet recently, showing him in a deteriorated condition.

Ifeanyi Ezeokeke aka 'Ugo Shave Me' keep fans worried with video of his current state. Credit: @chude_, @naijapals

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported in 2020 that actors Diewait Ipechukwu and Ejike Okoye brought his critical condition to light after paying him a visit. They also uploaded images of Ezeokeke, who appeared to have suffered from a sort of paralysis.

The recent video making the rounds online showed the actor in that same paralytic condition struggling with his speech and motions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below

Nigerians react to video of Ifeanyi Ezeokeke

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Gloria_speaks:

"Jesus please is there no way we can help him? Can’t we contribute money for his treatment? Is it irreversible? I really want us to do something pleaseeee."

@Nnekanwa1:

"Ugo Shave me , Ifeanyi ,Amaka' s younger brother chai, this life no balance."

@OjiUgo_nwa:

"Ifeanyi was in my elder brother’s class in primary school, it’s sad to see him like this."

@TaribZic:

"They both featured in an old Nollywood film titled "The Flute".They were both amazing child actors. May God heal and bless him."

@fashykenny:

"Could this be as a result of an accident? Maybe he got brain damage during motor accident. May God restore him and more so if money can be raised for surgery for him,"

Mr Ibu's family updates Nigerians on actor's health

In other Nollywood-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has updated Nigerians on the state of the actor's health.

Recall that the movie star's plight recently touched the hearts of Nigerians after a video of him bedridden in the hospital on his birthday circulated online

In the press statement, it was explained that Mr Ibu had undergone five successful surgeries and is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Source: Legit.ng