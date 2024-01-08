A generous man who gifted Mummy Zee’s husband a costly and well-made traditional attire shared his amazing story

He stated that since he posted about his kind gesture, he had received many orders from new clients

He disclosed that Mummy Zee’s grace had a special effect on those who blessed her family with gifts

Man gifted her husband. Photo credit: _Debbie_OA/@mrklassiq/X

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @mrklassiq, he confessed that Mummy Zee’s grace had a remarkable impact on those who showed appreciation to her family with thoughtful gifts.

See the X post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OMO DELTA asked:

“Do you make lgbo traditional marriage attires? There's a flower I'm about to pluck butl Dey find better tailor.”

Celebrity Tailor responded:

“Yea l make all men's attires including suit pls.”

SEUN said:

“U don dey enjoy from mummy zee grace.”

Celebrity Tailor:

“E no pass like that.”

VicClint:

“I have book marked u for an order. Do you do offshore delivery as well? May I please reach out for what and the style I want?”

Celebrity Tailor:

“Sure whenever my dm is always open.”

ElchapiB:

“I will soon order lI like all of them and it will be my first time trying these wears.”

Crystal Safarit:

“I like that second frame but my money no reach.”

Doris Amarachi:

“When I saw your post I know you will get lot of orders.”

Source: Legit.ng