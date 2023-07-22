Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Burna Boy seems to have finally moved on from his famous ex-lover, Stefflon Don, as he finally introduces his new babe

The Nigerian singer seems to have a special bond with Jamaican ladies, and he confirmed it in the new single with reggae singer Byron Messia

In the new song, Burna talked about getting down with Jada Kingdom and even went all out to buy her 7 Birkin Bags that cost close to $20k each

Global Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy has sparked reactions online with hints of his new relationship with some lines off his latest single with Jamaican musician Byron Messia.

In the new track, Burna Boy spoke about his love for Jamaican ladies and why he thinks they have the best "pum pum".

Nigerians react as photos of Burna Boy's new Jamaican babe surface online. Photo credit: @Burnaboygram/@jadakingdom

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat superstar also revealed that when he got his new lover, Jada Kingdom, a Birkin bag, it caused a stir online, with people complaining that it was too much for a relationship that had just kicked off.

Burna noted that to shut people up, he went back and got six more Birkin bags for Jada. It seems the African Giant has finally moved on from his previous Jamaican sweetheart, British rapper Stefflon Don.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See clips of Burna Boy's new babe and the Birkin bag he got her:

See how netizens reacted to the report as Burna Boy starts a new relationship

@willy_costufy:

"He still de learn 001 de donate to charity we rise by lifting others."

@queennerfatiti1:

"Understanding girlfriends can’t relate sprinkle sprinkle."

@nnenna_blinks_:

"He has a thing for the Jamaicans gyals or prolly a girl who speaks Patois."

@naija2canadapr_with_linda_a:

"Is it just me or all birkin bags look the same?"

@damiilaaree:

"Steph setting ring light with her cousin."

@sossiofficial:

"Odogwu and big yansh…5&6 ."

@scoobynero:

"7 na solid Number !!!! E get why."

@ril_fifi_:

"So Burna pack 56million go buy 7 bags for girl wey no be him wife yetand one girl go ask him bf for 50k them go call her gold diggerit’s well."

@_ojere0:

"Burna boy try give one girl belle Abeg."

@realitea_addict:

"Burna hates being African and used to pretend he was a Jamaican when he was younger. I see he hasn’t changed."

Burna Boy reacts to his ex-lover Stefflon Don shading him, fans go wild in reaction to It

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy is famed for never being one who lets shades slide, and in his Odogwu way, he has done it again.

In a post shared on his Insta-story, Burna clapped back at his ex-lover, UK singer Stefflon Don who recently trolled him in a TikTok video calling him a grown-up man but still a mummy's boy.

Burna Boy, in no time, reacted to the post, trolling Stefflon Don to move on with her life because, at the moment, he is already preparing for 'Detty December.'

Source: Legit.ng