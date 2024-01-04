DJ Cuppy is trending online over a message she penned to her former admirer Asiwaju Lerry on X

Asiwaju Lerry, a popular influencer on X, was famous for shooting his shot at the billionaire daughter

Cuppy's viral tweet to Lerry has caused an uproar online, with some netizens advising her to move on, claiming the influencer was married

Billionaire heiress and disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has left people talking after she attempted to reach out to an X (formerly Twitter) influencer, Asiwaju Lerry.

Cuppy's message to Lerry came after her failed relationship with Oyinbo boxer Ryan Taylor.

The influencer trended a few years ago when he publicly took his shot at the billionaire daughter.

He eventually met Cuppy in person in April 2022 at her grandmother's birthday party, with fun pictures of them trending online.

Cuppy's sudden message to Lerry on Wednesday, January 3, has caused a buzz in the online community.

She wrote:

“Hiiiiiii it’s me again @_AsiwajuLerry.”

Reacting, Lerry shared a meme depicting an expression of disbelief.

Netizens react as Cuppy reaches out to Asiwaju Lerry

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens warned Cuppy to leave the influencer alone. See the reactions below:

Asiwaju Lerry reacts to Cuppy's engagement

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Asiwaju Lerry reacted to Cuppy's engagement video to her Oyinbo lover.

The influencer took to his Twitter handle to share a cryptic post advising men to fear women.

In his words:

“My eyes have seen a lot in this month of November. FEAR Women bro.”

