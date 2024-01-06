Peter Odemwingie has slammed Daddy Freeze after a fan on TikTok said that they look alike

Odemwingie was playing the guitar and wearing a red t-shirt and cap when the fan said he looked like Daddy Freeze

The footballer replied that Daddy Freeze had a problem in 2020 and he added that he hoped he has fixed his head

Former Nigerian professional footballer, Peter Odemwingie has taken a swipe at Daddy Freeze after a fan on TikTok made a comparison between the two of them.

Peter Odemwingie taunts Daddy Freeze after a fan said they look alike. Photo credit @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The philanthropist shared a video where he thanked God for his growth as he was playing a guitar. He was wearing a black face cap and red T-shirt in the recording. A fan known as Nwachukwu Collins on social media posted a picture of Daddy Freeze where he was also wearing a red T-shirt and grey-colored face cap. The TikTok user placed Daddy Freeze's photo beside Odemwingie's image.

He compared the two personalities but Odemwingie was not happy with the comparison.

The footballer responded by slamming the controversial media personality. According to him, the former OAP had problem in 2020. He asked if he has had his head fixed.

See the post here:

Fans react to what Odemwingie said about Daddy Freeze

Reactions have trailed the response Odemwingie gave to the fan. Here are some of the comments below:

@dianejohn4luv:

"I used to have a crush on this guy and Christiano Ronaldo when I was a child, no wonder I have love for light skinned men till date."

@gungirl001:

"They could pass for brothers though, but I also understand him not wanting to associate himself with Daddy Freeze."

@nails__dairy:

"Daddy Freeze is setting up ring light for a classic clap back."

@basseygrace238:

"E don dey set ring light and waving hand ohh."

@kingsliveth:

"One plays the record button and the other plays soccer."

@callmhe_amore:

"Daddy Freeze charging his ringlight ready to be set in the evening."

@motundolapo:

"Daddy freeze dusting his ring light and face cap."

@valentino142021:

"Daddy Freeze don get evening Broadcast.'

@iamadamsmiles:

"Cuz say he wear read cloth, omo E fine pass Daddy Freeze, freeze be like dry season."

Peter Odemwingie shares family picture

Legit.ng had reported that the footballer had posted some cute family pictures on social media.

The picture captured the images of his wife Sarah and their two sons, Noah and Theo.

The footballer gushed over his family as he stated how much he loved them.

Source: Legit.ng