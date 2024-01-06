A report made waves online, revealing that Nigerian actress Funke Akindele's new movie A Tribe Called Judah is being circulated illegally

A young Nigerian lady disclosed that a couple of individuals are selling the blockbuster for N2000 and below

She further pleaded with her fellow countrymen to do the needful by following the appropriate channels towards watching the movie

Nigerians have shown concern for actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele regarding the illegal distribution of her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

An unidentified netizen made a video narrating how the actress' movie is being sold for a penny on different telegram channels.

Fans complain over the illegal distribution of Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The young woman expressed her displeasure at the individuals vandalising Funke's hard work and urged every good Nigerian to watch the movie in cinemas.

According to her, those watching the movie illegally will face the consequences.

See her video below:

Netizens react to Funke Akdinele's movie being leaked

princessmahmud:

"Make she run and sell it to Netflix ASAP."

_unusual_vee:

"Anybody saying the movie is overhyped should pls produce and act theirs , let's watch and give our own review. Una own too dey Una body. Yes I watched it, love it ,I don't regret watching it, it's worth the money spent, I laughed, screamed, the suspense oh wow. Oya hit your big head on the wall. Kudos to all the cast, they did superb."

buruji_1:

"I paid 7k for it and I was expecting it to be 15k because that movie is top notch."

juanpresh:

"The truth remains that no matter how many times you watch it on telegram, it can never be thesame as watching it in the Cinema.

"The collective echo, the laughter, the fear, the noise, the sound track, infact everything about the cinema is so different. Check very well, na those people wey watch am for Telegram and tiktok de shout sey the movie no sweet, how e go sweet for your palasa phone?"

nehita_d_foodie:

"The comments i have gotten on this video from TikTok and now here on instagram, shows most Nigerians deserve the leaders they have because there’s basically no difference between the leaders & the followers."

gozzigoz:

"I got it on my phone without even asking not a Nigerian movie fan so I really don't care!! Boring movie kept forwarding it till the end! I watched it in 10 minutes."

official_donclex:

"Piracy should be stopped! Leaking should be stopped! Feeding on someone’s energy and hard work should be stopped! And where is the link?"

glowbyoge:

"This same pple that leak this movie are same set of pple that do leak latest Oyinbo movie that just come out why you know dey shout am since if you want to preach something start from the top."

JJC Skillz celebrates Funke Akindele's N1 billion cinema hit

The Nollywood actress' ex-husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, best known as JJC Skillz, has expressed delight over her recent achievement.

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker broke records in the history of Nollywood as she became the first Nigerian to earn over one billion naira via cinema sales with her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

According to the current Nollywood grossing table on Wikipedia, Funke Akindele directed the three biggest-grossing Nollywood films of all time: Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, and A Tribe Called Judah.

