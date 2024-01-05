Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham spurred reactions online following her actions towards a lady who gave predictions about her newly released movie

It's all over the news that the movie star, alongside her colleagues Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele, have their individual projects running in cinemas at the moment

A netizen noted that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah was going to do better than the rest of the two movies, which didn't sit well with Toyin

Fans and lovers of Nollywood have taken to social media to react to a sudden incident between Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and a lady.

A Twitter user identified as Adetutu did a prediction on the three newly released cinema blockbusters: Malaika by Toyin Abraham, Ada Omo Daddy by Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah.

Toyin Abraham takes action against lady that compared her movie to Funke Akindele's

Source: Instagram

Adetutu noted that Funke Akindele's new film, A Tribe Called Judah, would hit 1 billion naira in cinemas ahead of the other movies listed above.

Toyin, having come across the post, was infuriated to the point of blocking the young individual.



Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's act



@LupinIkenga:

"Lmao jealousy and envy won finish am, she can’t hide it."

@novieverest:

"Took too long. I didn't do up to this before she blocked me. Now, I feel like it's injustice."

@pinky_ruthie:

"Aaaahhh. She blocked you on-top ordinary prediction. Pressure ti wa."

@mr_efreedom:

"But the comparing info is public knowledge. Why the blocking though?"

@realOkeyAnya:

"You would have done the same.

"You could have made your post without mentioning her or any of the handles. Knowing how Nigerian tweeps operate, mentioning her handle was almost like setting her up for drags, no matter how sincere your intentions."

