Nigerian singer Portable, on July 12, escaped a ghastly accident, wrecking his prized G-Wagon

Hours after the news went viral, the singer's wife, Bewaji, after her initial post, took to her Instagram story channel to celebrate his life

The singer's two baby mamas, Honeyberry and actress Ashabi Simple also took to their Instagram page to celebrate

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable's wife, Bewaji, and his two baby mamas, Honeyberry and Asabi Simple, love him, and they recently showed it.

On July 12, the singer barely escaped with his life after wrecking his G-Wagon in a ghastly accident.

Netizens react as Portable's women celebrate his life Photo credit: @ashabi_simple/@honey_berry1211/@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

Bewaji had earlier put up a post on her page immediately after the news broke to thank God for sparing her husband's life.

She then took to her Instagram story channel and affirmed the singer would not die young.

The lady that had a child for the singer in 2022, Honeyberry, also put up a post thanking God for her sparing the life of her child's father.

Portable's latest baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple also did not miss the opportunity to show how much she cares for him. She thanked God for not cutting the singer's journey short on her Instagram story.

See the posts below:

Netizens react to the show of love by Portable's women

The post sparked different reactions with most people pointing out how beautiful Portable's wife and baby mamas are.

Read comments below:

science_231_:

"Everybody fighting for their palliatives."

keishawesley1_:

"Portables wives are really pretty ..❤️"

chiadikafavour:

"I pray the English doesn’t end up killing the young man "

pitakwa_of_uyo:

"Those babes dope ooo"

bellotoheeb185:

"The last one still write junior waec. The other two ehn na common entrance dem do last "

pretty__abike1:

"English finish for English house"

thisiskingx:

"Man has fine wives..bad guy."

official_djwise:

"Marry 3 wives you say no See na only portable Dey enjoy prayers now "

Source: Legit.ng