Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stunned Nigerians with reasons she doesn't flaunt her body like other female showbiz personalities.

The mother of one expressed her disappointment in Nigerians, saying they don't deserve to see how well-built she is.

The mother of one—who is very active on Snapchat—had earlier shared images from an outing when one of her fans gushed over her style and physique and demanded why she doesn't flaunt it more.

"Why don't you show off your body like the rest? You've got a banging body, you know." The user asked.

Sophia responded by saying she is self-aware about her amazing figure but saves such photographs for her private Snapchat. She mentioned that her private snap does not include any Nigerians, whom she bluntly claimed did not deserve her.

"I know. But that's for my personal snap. And it's zero Nigerians on there.

Y'all don't deserve me".

Nigerians react to Sophia Momodu's statement

goldqueen159:

"This girl lacks emotional intelligence and that's why she always falls prey to trolls... she doesn't know when to shut up, questions to ignore and how to sensibly frame statements. It's like she says whatever pops up in her head and 90% of those things are either unnecessary or just plain shallow/ill phrased, then when they come for her she'll start crying wolf."

roxanneblackwell47:

"Una too they rate una self, Deserve who? How many people you feed this festive season?"

adehh24:

"Body don pepper this one enter new year, if you like lament from now till tomorrow, David say he no dey knack you again."

sonia467438:

"Local clout. From Sophia to Sophia. Always trending in a local way. Girl start business let ur fans support you."

melaningoddexx:

"Nigerians don suffer well well o, it’s the only country where a citizen ll literally talk down on every single human being in the country with the term “Nigerians” over absolutely senseless and the sad part is those insults mostly comes from sor£ los£rs! Talking down on an entire country over your personal pain gotta be the height of pained and toxic! Can’t blv I thought she was the real mvp among the baby mamas all these years! SMH."

