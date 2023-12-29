Kate Henshaw, in a recent video, opened up on why she is not a fan of DMW label boss Davido

The Nollywood actress, in a viral video, recounted how Davido didn't greet her at an event, which made her feel disrespected

Kate Henshaw's comment on Davido has since stirred different comments from netizens, with many dragging her

Popular Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has left people talking over a recent video of her speaking about music star David Adeleke Davido.

Kate, during an interview with media personality Chude, shared her sentiments about the DMW label boss while stating that she’s not a fan.

Kate Henshaw says she is not a fan of Davido. Credit: @davido @k8henshaw

When Chude asked the actress if she liked the Unavailable crooner, Kate, in a response, recounted her experience with Davido at an event.

The actress revealed that Davido didn’t greet her, leaving her feeling disrespected. She, however, added that she had no personal issues with him.

Kate also acknowledged Davido's generosity in terms of giving back to the society.

In another clip, she applauded Davido over his role in the Hollywood movie Coming to America.

Watch the video of Kate Henshaw speaking about Davido below:

People react as Kate Henshaw speaks about Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

kemaara:

"All of you saying respect this that . Kate is 52 years old & we are Africans not oyibo people… a little greeting won’t be bad !!! She deserves it ok ! She no be our mate."

mizmaduhair:

"I like the fact that she said her mind without the fear of how Nigerians will twist it. "

hele_ndamsel:

"Everyone must not greet u aunty Kate if person no greet u then do"

hele_ndamsel:

"Yes respect Is reciprocal if person no greet u say hi this aunty too like respect Angela okorie also compiled of u telling her she didn't greet u greeting is not respect."

