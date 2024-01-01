Nigerian crossdresser James Brown trended on social media for the umpteenth time following his appearance in church for crossover service

The internet sensation was earlier seen in a video that went viral, showing off his amazing dancing skills at the famous Zion Ministry church in Lagos

Another trending clip from Zion Ministry church captured the influencer in a controversial state during a deliverance session

Nigerian crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor, best known as James Brown, once again gained attention on social media after appearing at a crossover service in church.

As reported earlier on Legit.ng, a viral video captured the internet personality showcasing impressive dance moves at the renowned Zion Ministry church in Lagos.

James Brown shows on camera during Evang Ebuka's deliverance session Credit: @instablog, @wtf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Accompanied by Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko, James and Destiny spent meaningful time in the presence of their creator.

In another notable moment at Zion Ministry, the church's founder, Evang Ebuka Obi, led a prayer for those believed to be possessed by the 'Ogbanje spirit.' James Brown appeared on camera without his wig during this session, creating a new trending topic.

Netizens react to the video of James Brown at Zion Ministry

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

mikkytorino:

"That cameraman should be given a job in the next Bigbro naija season. Kayode should be demoted."

_uggy:

"Wetin the camera man dey try tell us say James na ogbanje or what?"

flakes_ff:

"I love that the pastor said it's a prayer ground for everyone sha. That camera man is so wrong for what he did sha."

iamfittobeme:

"That camera person no well! Say what you want to say with your full chest! Using JB to catch cruise and left the service that was meant to be covered.

evangelist_lenmarie_jacobs:

"James needs Angel Micheal to deliver him this one nah be ordinary deliverance."

@OMatarazi:

"The way the camera focused on James Brown as Evangelist Ebuka Obi prepared to pray for those with the Ogbanje spirit shows the camera man has monitoring spirit too."

