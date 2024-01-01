On the occasion of his wife Mercy Aigbe's birthday, Kazim Adeoti has penned a heartfelt letter in her honour

Kazim conveyed warm and positive sentiments towards the actress, highlighting her qualities and achievements

The movie promoter acknowledged Marcy as a great woman and noted that she was highly regarded and admired by him

Nollywood superstar Mercy Aigbe's birthday added a new year to her age as her husband, Kazim Adeoti, wrote a heartfelt message to celebrate with his wife.

The movie promoter took to social media to praise the actress for her incredible character as he shared a stunning photo of her dressed in traditional attire.

Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim celebrates her birthday Credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

He spoke well of his queen, praising her as an exceptional woman with captivating ambitions and charming achievements.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Happy birthday to a great woman with pleasant dreams, enchanting aspirations, and endearing successes. Thank you, Agbeke mi for being amazing. May this year be a more remarkable one for you at all levels."

See his post below

Netizens join Kazim to celebrate Mercy Aigbe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adeyemijaiyesinmi:

"Happy birthday to my lovely sis ,I wish you long life and prosperity."

ajibolahabib5686:

"Happy Birthday. Sisterly, Best wishes."

chiright:

"See ❤️, Happy Birthday to you Sweet Sis."

amopealhaja:

"Happy birthday hajia Minnah, more prosperous years ahead lnsha Allah."

yetundehabibatyusuff:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful gorgeous girlfriend. Continue to prosper Aya Adeoti. Amen."

fashola.idowu:

"Happy birthday to you ma. Happy New Year to you and your family ma."

mumsi_boiz:

"Happy birthday @realmercyaigbe . May God bless your new age and grant you all your heart desires."

Bobrisky fights at Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere

At the Lagos premiere of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's much-anticipated movie Omo Daddy, famous Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, caused quite a fuss.

A videotape of Bobrisky yelling at a woman for defying his wishes went viral.

It was unclear what started the fight, but the other woman seemed unfazed and replied to Bobrisky's dramatics.

"I Did It Because Of My Husband": Mercy Aigbe Speaks On Dumping Christianity, Finding Love Again

Actress and filmmaker Mercy Aigbe has said that she dumped Christianity for Islam because of the love she has for her husband, Kazem Adeoti, who is a Muslim. She made this known during an interview with the ladies on Your View on TVC.

Besides, she said her action was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion. Though she got some backlashes for marrying Adeoti and becoming a second wife to the father-of-four, Aigbe said she married him out of love, and not because of any other reason.

She also noted that she already had a successful career and is a mother of two before she met Adeoti.

Source: Legit.ng