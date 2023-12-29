Nigerian singer Naira Marley recently stirred mixed reactions online as he takes his return to public life to a whole new level

Naira Marley was recently sighted at an event in Lagos weeks after his release from police custody with his colleague Sam Larry

In the viral clip, Naira could be heard telling someone that he was back and no one could ruin his shine

Embattled Street-pop artist Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, trended online as clips of him at an event in Lagos went viral.

The singer, who had been under the cusp lately, seemed to be finally returning to his bubbly, active persona.

Video of Naira Marley attending a Lagos Owanbe with Sam Larry goes viral. Photo credit: @nairamarley/@cablelifestyle

Source: Instagram

A viral clip of him at a Lagos owambe with show promoter Sam Larry created a major social media uproar.

This is coming weeks after Naira Marley was arrested alongside Sam Larry as suspects in the death of the late singer Mohbad.

However, after 36 days in police custody, both entertainers were released, and all charges against them were dropped.

"It is very deep, I'm here to chop life," Naira Marley says in a viral clip

In the viral clip, Naira Marley could be heard telling someone recording him that he was back fully on the street.

He noted he was not ready to allow anyone to ruin his shine.

See the video of Naira Marley and Sam Larry attending Lagos Owanbe together:

Netizens react to video of Naira Marley and Sam Larry at a party together

See how netizens reacted to the viral below:

@Kingsleycele15:

"Believe Nigerians at your own risk."

@hodusglobal:

"That Naira Marley no even resemble normal human being anymore... NDLEA Ambassador for that matter."

@Bukianoo:

"Don’t Let Anyone Kill Your Spirit. If You Die U Die."

@Thomas161846897:

"Nigeria is zoo."

@sandrabenede:

"Naira Marley you nor go FALL Marlians gat you 4ever."

@fortifiedgafrymania2022:

"Una dey whine ….Iyabo ojo fit land for hospital after seeing naira post."

@audi_grey1:

"Omo I too love naira give them jor if you hear naira Marley you must dance."

@iam_mcbrymo:

"I can’t hate on naira."

Prophet Tibetan reveals why human life means nothing to Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Naira Marley when a popular clergyman, Prophet Tibetan, came for him, making several revelations about the singer.

Prophet, during an interview, alleged that Naira Marley was a wanted criminal in the UK before he relocated back to Nigeria.

He also revealed that the singer brought so many dangerous hard substances into the country that are destroying the lives of many youths.

Source: Legit.ng