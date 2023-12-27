A hilarious video showing a toddler's attempt to wrap up her sister as a Christmas present has caused a buzz online

When questioned by her mother, the little girl innocently stated that she only wanted to give her sister away

Netizens were left in stitches and they couldn't help but laugh at the innocent look on the little girl's face

In an amusing video, a toddler was caught by her mother trying to wrap up her sister as a Christmas present.

The little girl's innocent and imaginative mind led her to believe that gifting her sister would be a great idea.

Little girl wraps baby sister as Christmas present Photo credit: @nikadiwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Toddler's unique gift idea leaves netizens in stitches

The comical situation unfolded when her mother questioned her about her unusual gift-wrapping choice.

As captured in the video shared by @nikadiwa on TikTok, the mother playfully asked the toddler why she was wrapping up her sister.

In her response, the little girl innocently explained that she only wanted to give her sister away as a present.

The adorable and unexpected response left the mother and viewers in stitches, appreciating the innocence and creativity of the toddler's gesture.

Netizens react to video of toddler wrapping up sister

The video quickly gained traction on social media with netizens finding the toddler's gift idea both hilarious and endearing.

Comments flooded in, expressing amusement and appreciation for the child's innocent intentions.

@mamohlake354 said:

“Zizi, send her to me.”

JazzmineLC reacted:

“Sibling rivalry in the making hahaha.”

Mabel Anaam reacted:

“Give her to me.”

Limmahxx said:

“@Minan I wish I did this.”

Racheal W commented:

“Zizi is tired already.”

Lia commented:

“Poor Zuri was like: What did I ever do to you?”

KapriSun said:

“She said she's sick of the sleepless nights.”

Chipo Mutibvu said:

“I have a toddler that I should wrap and give away. Tired of tantrums.”

Merissa Brown reacted:

“She said "return to sender."

@vanessairenee reacted:

“The start of her villain origin.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng