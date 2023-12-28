Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko pleasantly surprised her colleague Ruby Orjiakor on her birthday

In the video shared on Orjiakor's Instagram page, she showed the moment Destiny removed bundles of cash from her assistant's bag to give to her

Moved to tears, the birthday girl revealed the money amounted to N300k and hailed her colleague several times

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has sparked reactions online with a gesture at her colleague Ruby Orjiakor's birthday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Destiny joined other friends of the actress to celebrate with her in a well-decorated living area.

Netizens react to Ruby Orjiakor's video Photo credit: @ruby_orjiakor

Source: Instagram

Accompanied by her assistant, who carried a backpack, Drama Doll, as she is fondly called, reached into the bag and produced bundles of money.

Destiny Etiko, known for generously giving out money, plastered Ruby with bundles of money, a gesture that evoked shouts of surprise.

The birthday girl took several moments to hail and appreciate her colleague for giving her the money she disclosed amounted to N300k.

Recall that earlier this year, Destiny Etiko received cash gift from a brand she influences for on Valentine's Day.

Part of Ruby Orjiakor's caption read:

"@destinyetikoofficial practically gave me “300k” Cash... as my birthday gift” like how??????? Since 25th till date” I’ve been asking myself what did I really do right to deserve this massive love from my beloved sister. The surprising thing here is I sent my “I.V” to her very late” Nd I didn’t even remember to call her on phone” Yet she showed up” Nd said “Ruby I come because you be better person” Chaiiiiiiiiiiiiiii."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below;

"All these long grammar for 80$ lol birthday blessings."

landlordmoney01:

All these long grammar for 80$ lol birthday blessings

ekene_umenwa:

"Ow this is so beautiful God bless you sis @destinyetikoofficial. hbd sis @ruby_ojiakor."

precious.okorie.9404:

Destiny get doings like Zubby

lyndaonwukwe:

Destiny nah squad normally. Who quarrel with am loose big time

Destiny Etiko gets over N6 million on her birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that people came through for the actress by spoiling her with credit alerts on her birthday.

The movie star turned a new age on August 12 and took to social media to celebrate with different stunning photos.

By the end of her birthday, Destiny received N6.7m from different people, a cute surprise mini cake from the hotel she lodged in, a money cake, breakfast and another cake from someone.

Source: Legit.ng